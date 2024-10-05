GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suraj and Divanshi claim standard pistol gold in World junior championship

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - LIMA

Sports Bureau
The women’s standard pistol medallists with the team of coaches.

Suraj Sharma and Divanshi won the gold in the men’s and women’s standard pistol respectively in the World junior shooting championship here.

It was a clean sweep for the women as Parisha Gupta and Manvi Jain won the silver and bronze in standard pistol.

Mukesh Nelavalli missed the silver on lesser number of inner-10s after he was tied on 568 with Ivan Rakitski of Poland.

India took its tally to 13 gold, two silver and six bronze medals. Norway is second with four gold, three silver and three bronze, while China was third with three gold and a silver.

The results: Junior men: 25m standard pistol: 1. Suraj Sharma 571; 2. Ivan Rakitski (Pol) 568 (51x); 3. Mukesh Nelavalli 568 (9x); 7. Harsimar Singh Rattha 565; 8. Raajwardan Paatil 562; 9. Pradhyumn Singh 562.

Junior women: 25m standard pistol: 1. Divanshi 564; 2. Parisha Gupta 559; 3. Manvi Jain 557; 4. Shikha Chaudhary 554; 9. Naamya Kapoor 540.

50m rifle prone: 1. Caroline Lund (Nor) 626.3; 2. Alexandra Rosenlew (Fin) 625.8; 3. Veronika Blazickova (Cze) 623.1; 14. Melvina Gladson 617.5; 19. Prachi Gaikwad 616.7; 26. Khushi 615.1; 27. Aadhya Agrawal 614.2; 35. Anushka Thokur 611.9.

Team: 1. Norway 1864.5; 2. Switzerland 1860.8; 3. Czech Republic 1857.7; 6. India 1846.1.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:29 pm IST

