Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo elected NRAI president

Updated - September 21, 2024 07:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Singh Deo, right, with the former NRAI president Raninder on Saturday.

Singh Deo, right, with the former NRAI president Raninder on Saturday.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) elected Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo as the president at the General Body meeting at the Constitution Club here on Saturday.

The election, conducted by retired Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Anil Dev Singh as the Returning Officer, was also contested by V.K. Dhall, and Kalikesh won 36-21.

The post became vacant following the ruling that Raninder Singh, who had been functioning as the president from 2010, could not continue in that position, even though he had won the last election in 2021.

Kalikesh will hold the post for a year, when the regular election will be due.

“I am grateful to all the members for turning up to show their support. We intend to take the sport of shooting forward. My priority will be to ensure new high-performance centres come up,” said Kalikesh.

The immediate task of the NRAI is hosting the World Cup Finals at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad from October 13 to 18.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:03 pm IST

