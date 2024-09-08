ADVERTISEMENT

Mahit Sandhu takes home rifle 3-position gold; Abhinav Deshwal shoots world record

Updated - September 08, 2024 05:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Biatovszki, champion Mahit and Lykova, the women’s rifle 3-posiiton medallists.

Mahit Sandhu won the women’s 50m rifle 3-position gold in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhinav Deshwal won the men’s 25m standard pistol gold with a world record score of 565 in enhancing the rich collection of the Indian contingent. The 17-year-old Abhinav was honoured by the organisers for his two gold and three silver medals.

Women’s air pistol gold medallist, the 16-year-old Anuya Prasad, was the other shooter to be honoured by the organisers. The two youngsters were presented with the Nana figure, a well-known sculpture of Hannover, in acknowledgement of their achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

India topped the medals table with seven gold, seven silver and six bronze. Ukraine was second with seven gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results: Men: 25m standard pistol: 1. Abhinav Deshwal 565 (WR); 2. Oleksii Lazebnyk (Ukr) 554; 3. Chetan Sapkal 545; 5. Shubham Vashist 535.

Women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Mahit Sandhu 458.0 (WR) 576; 2. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 445.3 (568); 3. Violeta Lykova (Ukr) 435.7 (576); 4. Natasha Joshi 426.3 (568).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US