Mahit Sandhu takes home rifle 3-position gold; Abhinav Deshwal shoots world record

Updated - September 08, 2024 05:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Biatovszki, champion Mahit and Lykova, the women’s rifle 3-posiiton medallists.

Biatovszki, champion Mahit and Lykova, the women’s rifle 3-posiiton medallists.

Mahit Sandhu won the women’s 50m rifle 3-position gold in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

Abhinav Deshwal won the men’s 25m standard pistol gold with a world record score of 565 in enhancing the rich collection of the Indian contingent. The 17-year-old Abhinav was honoured by the organisers for his two gold and three silver medals.

Women’s air pistol gold medallist, the 16-year-old Anuya Prasad, was the other shooter to be honoured by the organisers. The two youngsters were presented with the Nana figure, a well-known sculpture of Hannover, in acknowledgement of their achievements.

India topped the medals table with seven gold, seven silver and six bronze. Ukraine was second with seven gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The results: Men: 25m standard pistol: 1. Abhinav Deshwal 565 (WR); 2. Oleksii Lazebnyk (Ukr) 554; 3. Chetan Sapkal 545; 5. Shubham Vashist 535.

Women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Mahit Sandhu 458.0 (WR) 576; 2. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 445.3 (568); 3. Violeta Lykova (Ukr) 435.7 (576); 4. Natasha Joshi 426.3 (568).

Published - September 08, 2024 05:28 pm IST

