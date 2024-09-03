GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dhanush and Mahit clinch mixed air rifle gold

Updated - September 03, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 04:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth.

Dhanush Srikanth and Mahit Sandhu defeated compatriots Mohammed Vania and Natasha Joshi 17-5 to clinch the mixed air rifle gold in the second World deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

Dhanush and Mahit had topped qualification with a world record score of 628.8. It was the second gold for Dhanush, who had won the men’s air rifle event with two world records.

In mixed air pistol, Abhinav Deshwal and Pranjali Dhumal lost 17-7 in the gold medal match to Oleksii Lazenyk and Inna Afonchenko of Ukraine. The Indian pair had topped qualification with 565, seven points better than the Ukraine team, but could not be at its best in the gold contest.

The results: 10m mixed team:Air rifle: 1. India (Dhanush Srikanth, Mahit Sandhu) 17 (628.2 WR); 2. India-2 (Mohammed Vania & Natasha Joshi) 5 (622.1); 3. Ukraine-1 16 (614.0); 4. Ukraine-2 6 (610.1).

Air pistol: 1. Ukraine (Oleksii Lazebnyk, Inna Afonchenko) 17 (558); 2. India (Abhinav Deshwal, Pranjali Dhumal) 7 (185); 3. Croatia 17 (552); 4. Ukraine-2 13 (550); 5. India-2 (Anuya Prasad, Chetan Sapkal) 542.

