Dhanush Srikanth shattered the world record in both qualification and final to win the men’s air rifle gold in the second World deaf shooting championship here on Sunday.

It was a clean sweep by the Indians as Shourya Saini and Mohamed Vania followed Dhanush to bag the silver and bronze respectively. The trio had finished in that order in qualification as well.

In women’s air rifle, Mira Biatovszki of Hungary shot a world record 247.8 to beat India’s Mahit Sandhu and Natasha Joshi to the gold. Mahit, who finished with silver, shot a world record 627.7 in qualification.

Priyesha Deshmukh had the second best qualification score of 623.3 but was placed eighth in the final while Natasha Joshi climbed up to the bronze medal.

India had earlier won the women’s air pistol gold through Anuya Prasad, apart from clinching silver and bronze in men’s air pistol through Abhinav Deshwal and Shubham Vashist.

The results: 10m air rifle: Men: 1. Dhanush Srikanth 251.7 (WR) 632.7 (WR); 2. Shourya Saini 249.9 (625.0); 3. Mohammed Vania 226.2 (622.7).

Women: 1. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 247.8 (WR) 617.0; 2. Mahit Sandhu 246.0 (627.7 WR); 3. Natasha Joshi 224.4 (622.2); 8. Priyesha Deshmukh 118.5 (623.3).

