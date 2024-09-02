GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dhanush shoots gold with double world record

Updated - September 02, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 04:44 pm IST - Hannover (Germany)

Sports Bureau
On the podium: Champion Dhanush with Shourya, the silver winner and bronze medallist Vania.

On the podium: Champion Dhanush with Shourya, the silver winner and bronze medallist Vania. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhanush Srikanth shattered the world record in both qualification and final to win the men’s air rifle gold in the second World deaf shooting championship here on Sunday.

It was a clean sweep by the Indians as Shourya Saini and Mohamed Vania followed Dhanush to bag the silver and bronze respectively. The trio had finished in that order in qualification as well.

In women’s air rifle, Mira Biatovszki of Hungary shot a world record 247.8 to beat India’s Mahit Sandhu and Natasha Joshi to the gold. Mahit, who finished with silver, shot a world record 627.7 in qualification. 

Priyesha Deshmukh had the second best qualification score of 623.3 but was placed eighth in the final while Natasha Joshi climbed up to the bronze medal.

India had earlier won the women’s air pistol gold through Anuya Prasad, apart from clinching silver and bronze in men’s air pistol through Abhinav Deshwal and Shubham Vashist.

The results: 10m air rifle: Men: 1. Dhanush Srikanth 251.7 (WR) 632.7 (WR); 2. Shourya Saini 249.9 (625.0); 3. Mohammed Vania 226.2 (622.7).

Women: 1. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 247.8 (WR) 617.0; 2. Mahit Sandhu 246.0 (627.7 WR); 3. Natasha Joshi 224.4 (622.2); 8. Priyesha Deshmukh 118.5 (623.3).

