ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj Tondaiman gets the nod for Paris Olympics

Updated - June 18, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 05:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Prithviraj Tondaiman | Photo Credit: File Photo: Kamesh Srinivasan

Prithviraj Tondaiman has got the nod for the trap entry for the Paris Olympics as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the selection on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhowneesh Mendiratta had won the Olympic quota in men’s trap, but Tondaiman was able to nose ahead following consistent performances and the best fare during the Olympic selection trials earlier.

Rajeshwari Kumari in women’s trap and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in men’s trap, apart from Raiza Dillon and Maheshwari Chauhan were able to retain their berth for Paris after having the Olympic quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantjeet and Maheshwari will compete in the mixed skeet as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With one of the women’s pistol quota being swapped, Shreyasi Singh has been proposed as the second candidate in women’s trap.

“A second Olympic medal in shotgun looks a strong possibility,: said NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh as he applauded the shooters for winning the maximum ever Olympic quota places in shotgun.

The NRAI had earlier announced the rifle and pistol squad. With 21 quota places, the second best after China among all the countries, India has given itself 25 chances to win medals in shooting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US