Prithviraj Tondaiman gets the nod for Paris Olympics

Updated - June 18, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 05:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Prithviraj Tondaiman

Prithviraj Tondaiman | Photo Credit: File Photo: Kamesh Srinivasan

Prithviraj Tondaiman has got the nod for the trap entry for the Paris Olympics as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the selection on Tuesday.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta had won the Olympic quota in men’s trap, but Tondaiman was able to nose ahead following consistent performances and the best fare during the Olympic selection trials earlier.

Rajeshwari Kumari in women’s trap and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in men’s trap, apart from Raiza Dillon and Maheshwari Chauhan were able to retain their berth for Paris after having the Olympic quota.

Anantjeet and Maheshwari will compete in the mixed skeet as well.

With one of the women’s pistol quota being swapped, Shreyasi Singh has been proposed as the second candidate in women’s trap.

“A second Olympic medal in shotgun looks a strong possibility,: said NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh as he applauded the shooters for winning the maximum ever Olympic quota places in shotgun.

The NRAI had earlier announced the rifle and pistol squad. With 21 quota places, the second best after China among all the countries, India has given itself 25 chances to win medals in shooting.

