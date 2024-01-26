January 26, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rhythm Sangwan qualified for women’s air pistol final at the top with a score of 584, following a series of 97, 98, 97, 97, 96 and 99 in the shooting World Cup in Cairo on Friday.

Anuradha Devi also made the final with 575. Manu Bhaker was placed 18th with 572, while competing for ranking points only (RPO), Sainyam and Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal shot 576 and 568 respectively.

In men’s air pistol, Sagar Dangi made the final with a score of 582, but finished sixth.

In men’s trap, Zoravar Singh Sandhu (70) was 17th after three rounds. Prithviraj Tondaiman (68) and Vivaan Kapoor (60) were further down in the 35th and 65th spots. In the RPO section, Lakshay Sheoran and Bhowneesh Mendiratta shot 69 and 65 respectively

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari shot the best among the Indians with 64 after three rounds. Manisha Keer (63) and Bhavya Tripathi (60) followed her.

The results:

10m air pistol: Men: . Lim Hojin (or) 241.9 (586); 2. Samuil Donkov (Bul) 241.7 (580); 3. Lauris Strautmanis (Lat) 220.4 (582); 6. Sagar Dangi 158.3 (582); 10. Ujjawal Malik 579; 18. Ravinder Singh 577. RPO: Varun Tomar 578; Kedarling Uchaganve 573.

