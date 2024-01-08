GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varun Tomar and Esha Singh win Olympic quota with Asian gold

January 08, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Esha Singh with her gold medals.

Esha Singh with her gold medals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Esha Singh and Varun Tomar won the Olympic quota with gold medals in the men’s and women’s air pistol in the Asian shooting championship in Jakarta on Monday.

Indian shooting took its tally to 15 Olympic quota places for the Paris Games. It was the second Olympic quota in men’s air pistol, and the first in women’s air pistol.

Esha, who had won four medals in the Asian Games, was in irrepressible form as she outclassed the field, wining the gold with a 6.8 point margin over Kishmala Talat of Pakistan.

Rhythm Sangwan won the bronze, while the third Indian, Surbhi Rao was sixth. The trio won the team gold.

Varun defeated compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema by 2.3 points for the gold and the Olympic quota. He had earlier topped qualification with 586. Since a country can win only one Olympic quota in a championship, the second quota went to Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan of Mongolia, the bronze medallist.

The Indian men’s team also bagged the gold, 13 points ahead of Korea, even though the third shooter, Ujjawal Malik, was placed 20th with 575.

India, thus, topped the medals table on the opening day with four gold, one silver and one bronze while China followed with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals.

The results:

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Varun Tomar 239.6 (586); 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 237.3 (579); 3. Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (Mgl) 217.2 (579); 20. Ujjawal Malik 575. RPO: Sagar Dangi 578. Team: 1. India 1740, 2. Iran 1732, 3. Korea 1732.

Women: 1. Esha Singh 243.1 (578) ; 2. Kishmala Talat (Pak) 236.3 (575); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 214.5 (579); 6. Surbhi Rao 154.0 (579). Team: 1. India 1736, 2. Korea 1723, 3. Indonesia 1709.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.