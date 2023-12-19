GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anish Bhanwala and Swapnil Kusale assert their class

December 19, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
On the podium: Gurmeet, topper Anish and Ankur in rapid fire pistol on Tuesday.

On the podium: Gurmeet, topper Anish and Ankur in rapid fire pistol on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anish Bhanwala was in fine form as he defeated Gurmeet Singh 31-25 to top the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Olympic quota winner Anish had earlier topped qualification with 588, three points better than Ankur Goel, who eventually finished third.

Udhayveer Sidhu, Abhinav Chaoudhary and Olympian Gurpreet Singh were the others to make the final.

In women’s air rifle, Ramita Jindal topped the final with 252.5 and beat qualification topper Nancy (634.9) by half-a-point. Swarnali Roy was placed third ahead of Shruti, Sonam Maskar, Nisha Kanwar, Shivangi Dogra and Rajshree Sancheti.

In men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale was in irresistible form as he first topped qualification with 593, and then outclassed the field in the final with 463.0, topping with a 3.5-point margin over Nikhil Tanwar.

Niraj Kumar was third, while Adriyan Karmakar, Deepak Kumar, Zahid Parray, Nishan Budha and Babu Singh Panwar were fourth to eighth in that order.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Anish Bhanwala 31 (588); 2. Gurmeet Singh 25 (579); 3. Ankur Goel 21 (585).

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Swapnil Kusale 463.0 (593); 2. Nikhil Tanwar 459.5 (585); 3. Niraj Kumar 450.5 (588).

10m air rifle: Women: 1. Ramita Jindal 252.5 (630.4); 2. Nancy 252.0 (634.9); 3. Swarnali Roy 229.6 (630.7).

