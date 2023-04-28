April 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated April 29, 2023 12:18 pm IST - CAIRO

Gurjoat Singh Khangura slipped a bit, but kept himself close to the top after four rounds with a score of 97 in men’s skeet in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Friday. After two perfect rounds on the opening day, Gurjoat shot 24 and 23 on the second day.

Erik Pittini of Italy led with 100, but he was not in contention for the knock-out stage as he was competing in the RPO section.

Seven others led on 98. One more round on Saturday will see the top eight qualifying for the semifinals.

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka shot 96, but Mairaj Ahmad Khan was in the 78th spot among 108 with a score of 88, following rounds of 19, 24, 21, 24.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon totalled 92 following a series of 24, 23, 22 and 23. Jiang Yiting of China led with 99, while seven others were on 94.

Maheshwari Chauhan (91) was in the 21st place, while Darshna Rathore slipped to 34th with 88.