Abhinav helps Mansi to excel in record time 

The Indian shooting system is so robust that it can fast track the progress of a young shooter in record time. A series of national selection trials with a mix of the best and beginners , a few hundred of them in some events, provide a level playing field for everyone to make an impact.

Classic example

Mansi Anand who lost to Rhythm Sangwan in youth air pistol final in the last selection trial is a classic example.

The 18-year-old Mansi, a student of Meerut College, is ably guided by coach Abhinav Chauhan at the Meerut Shooting Academy. Her overall experience in shooting is less than a year. From shooting 552 in air pistol in the last national championship, to 571 in the Kumar Surendra Singh championship, she has progressed in brilliant fashion without even having her own pistol.

In the six selection trials through the season, her scores ranged from 558 to 568.

“In the sixth trial she shot 568. Her last shot was an 8. She started thinking about reaching 570, and the eight happened. With experience, she can aspire to make the national squad soon. She takes tuitions for young children to help her family. I try to support her as much as possible,” said Abhinav, who runs the Meerut Academy, without aiming for financial gain.

Abhinav himself is quite young and has shot in the last six national championships. He does training as much as he can, but is focused on helping others.

“Shooting is a game, 90% mental and 10% physical. A shooter needs good understanding and technical efficiency. For mental training, we teach yoga and meditation, which help the body and mind stay calm, even in times of extreme pressure,” said Abhinav.

Abhinav had inaugurated his academy just over a year back and is confident that many trainees would make the national squad soon.

“My aim is to make shooting affordable for ordinary people. Most are doing business in shooting. I had to pay 30% extra when I imported my first weapon. Now, I help other shooters buy weapons at the right price.

“We have a few weapons at our academy, and thus anyone can learn without having their personal weapon. Our academy is open round the clock, seven days a week. We arrange accommodation for some shooters also. We give concession for female shooters to encourage them take up the sport and excel,” said Abhinav.

The young coach ensures that the shooters stay away from their mobile phones and social media, and helps them “be engaged in other good life activities”.

He organises weekly rewarding matches featuring shooters of other academies to help everyone grow.