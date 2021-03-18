Shooting World Cup | India looks to continue its domination

NEW DELHI

Qualification for air rifle men, women will be held on Friday

Host India will look to continue its global domination in shooting when the first final of the World Cup is held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range.

In new avatar

After the pandemic, shooting, especially in rifle and pistol events, returns in a new avatar.

The qualification for air rifle men and women will be held on Friday.

The finals for both the events, apart from the air pistol for men and women, will be staged on Saturday.

It will continue with the team competition for air rifle and air pistol on the third day, Sunday.

Earlier, every event used to start and finish in one day, except for the shotgun events, and rapid fire pistol, which required two stages of competition over two days.

India had topped the medals table in all the four World Cups in rifle and pistol in 2019.

It also went on to top the table in the elite competition, the World Cup Final.

After the topsy turvy scores during the selection trials, at least in some cases, it will be interesting to see how the Olympics bound Indian shooters fare.

It was in the World Championship in 2018 that Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela won the first two Olympic quota for the Tokyo Games with the silver medal and the fourth place respectively.

After sustaining their shooting for two years, both have the challenge to stay ahead of the other claimants in air rifle, especially World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan, and confirm their tickets to Tokyo.

Focusing on the shooting would be the key, considering the numerous distractions, including the COVID-19 protocols, to sustain India’s supremacy on the world stage.

Even though many shooting super powers are missing from the line-up, there will be no dearth of exciting performances for 10 days.