Shooting World Cup | Gurjoat best among Indians

Gurjoat Khangura shot the best among the Indian shooters, 119 (25, 24, 24, 25) out of 125, but missed out on the final berth by one point in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

After a below par 21 in the first round, Gurjoat shot rounds of 25, 24, 24 and 25 over two days. He had to be content with 10th spot in a field of 40, as shooters with scores of 121 and 120 made the cut.

In fact, there was a shoot off between four shooters with 120 for one berth in the final, to join five others who had shot 121.

The Olympic quota winners in the Indian team, Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (25, 22, 20, 24, 22) and Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan (24, 24, 22, 19, 24) were not at their best with identical scores of 113. Mairaj had a series of 24, 24, 22, 19 and 24, while Angad shot 25, 22, 20, 24 and 22, as they finished 28th and 30th respectively.

In women’s skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal returned the best score among the Indians with 110 (19, 23, 20, 24, 24 to end up 16th. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, who had a perfect 25 in the last round,finishes 24th with 107, one behind Ganemat Sekhon, who also shot 107.

The finalists shot qualification scores ranged from 119 to 115.