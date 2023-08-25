HamberMenu
Gold-medallist Esha Singh looking to focus on process rather than results ahead of Asiad

The champion shooter, mentored by Ved Prakash, said she was going through an important phase of her career as it is also the Olympics year

August 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
All ears: Coach Ved Prakash, right, sharing a few thoughts with shooter Esha Singh.

Fresh from her 10m air pistol mixed team event gold, partnering Shiva Narwal, in the recent World Championship in Baku (Azerbaijan), gifted shooter Esha Singh is setting her target on some technical goals rather than inviting pressure by thinking too much about winning medals in the next month’s Asian Games.

“Well, this is a process that has been on for quite some time. And, my approach to the Asiad will not be medal-oriented and I don’t want to think too much about medal hopes. Rather I would focus on a few points which I have identified to make a big impact. Definitely, this doesn’t mean any experimentation with my technique for sure,” 18-year-old Esha said in a chat with The Hindu on return to the City on Friday.

“Definitely, winning the World Championship gold ahead of the Asian Games is a huge motivation for sure. But, again, every major event is a different kind of challenge and we have to keep moving on,” she said.

“I will be competing in 10m, 25m and mixed team events for sure. There will be pressure for sure and I look at it as a positive factor being as normal as possible,” Esha said.

“The Worlds has been a huge experience. Though the conditions were really hot. And I also feel great that I am the only woman from India to win a world championship gold in the four-year cycle,” a delighted Esha said.

“Absolutely fine with my equipment. In fact, no worries on any front as I am waiting for a final word on the national camp before the Asiad,” said the shooter who is supported by Olympic Gold Quest.

Important phase

The champion shooter, mentored by Ved Prakash, said she was going through an important phase of her career as it is also the Olympics year.

“Well, recently we did get a feel of the Paris Olympics shooting range for five days. Felt nice. Hope to make it big there next year,” she said with a big smile.

