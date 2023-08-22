ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting World Championship: Adarsh Singh misses Olympic quota by a whisker

August 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Adarsh Singh shot 583 in rapid fire pistol and missed the Olympic quota by a whisker in the Shooting World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

The fourth Olympic quota went to Peeter Olesk of Estonia, who had also shot 583 like Adarsh but was one better on the inner-10s at 16x. Adarsh had 15x which put him in the ninth spot. He had shot 295 and 288 in the two stages of qualification.

With only the Asian Championship giving the last chance for the Indian shooters to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, the rapid fire pistol shooters can now aspire only for one Olympic quota, owing to the qualification restrictions.

China was on top of the medals table with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals. India was third behind USA with four gold and three bronze.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Li Yuehong (Chn) 39 (WR) 586; 2. Clement Bessaguet (Fra) 30 (586); 3. Florian Peter (Ger) 24 (585); 9. Adarsh Singh 583; 25. Vijayveer Sidhu 577; 32. Anish Bhanwala 575.

Team: 1. China 1756 (EWR); 2. Germany 1740; 3. Korea 1739; 5. India 1735.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US