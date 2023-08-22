Shooting World Championship: Adarsh Singh misses Olympic quota by a whisker

August 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Adarsh Singh shot 583 in rapid fire pistol and missed the Olympic quota by a whisker in the Shooting World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

The fourth Olympic quota went to Peeter Olesk of Estonia, who had also shot 583 like Adarsh but was one better on the inner-10s at 16x. Adarsh had 15x which put him in the ninth spot. He had shot 295 and 288 in the two stages of qualification.

With only the Asian Championship giving the last chance for the Indian shooters to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, the rapid fire pistol shooters can now aspire only for one Olympic quota, owing to the qualification restrictions.

China was on top of the medals table with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals. India was third behind USA with four gold and three bronze.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Li Yuehong (Chn) 39 (WR) 586; 2. Clement Bessaguet (Fra) 30 (586); 3. Florian Peter (Ger) 24 (585); 9. Adarsh Singh 583; 25. Vijayveer Sidhu 577; 32. Anish Bhanwala 575.

Team: 1. China 1756 (EWR); 2. Germany 1740; 3. Korea 1739; 5. India 1735.