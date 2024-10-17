Shooting | Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Naruka provide a sparkling finish for India in World Cup Final

Vivaan Kapoor won the trap silver to provide a heady climax for the host in the World Cup Final shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

With Anantjeet Singh Naruka defying the odds earlier in the day to clinch the skeet bronze, India doubled its collection of medals, after Sonam Maskar and Akhil Sheoran had won the pistol silver and rifle bronze in the three-day championship.

Despite the superb effort, 22-year-old Vivaan was not too elated and said that he was working towards his goal of an Olympic gold. He thanked the former World champion Khaled Al Mudhaf of Kuwait for trusting his ability and tuning him to match world standards for more than three years.

Qi triumphs

Olympic silver medallist Qi Ying was far too consistent to give anyone a chance for the gold, while qualification topper James Willett of Australia finished fifth.

Vivaan had done well to pull ahead of Tolga Tuncer of Turkey and Alberto Fernandez of Spain. David Kostelecky of the Czech Republic who had won the Beijing Olympics gold and had followed with a silver in Tokyo Games, finished sixth.

Anantjeet, the Asian Games silver medallist who placed fourth in mixed skeet with Maheshwari Chauhan in the Paris Olympics, was sharp in overtaking the qualification topper Rashd Saleh Al-Athba (124) of Qatar to the bronze, while the Italians Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti settled the gold and silver between them.

Ganemat sixth

Ganemat Sekhon, who had shot a national record 122 in women’s skeet, slipped to the sixth place in a classy field in which Samantha Simonton of the USA raced to the gold ahead of Diana Bacosi of Italy.

China topped the medals table with five gold and three bronze. Italy was second with one gold, three silver and a bronze. Germany, France, Hungary, Denmark, San Marino and USA were the other countries to win at least one gold medal.

India was ninth with two silver and two bronze medals, among the 14 countries that managed to find a place in the medals tally.

The results:

Men: Trap: 1. Qi Ying (Chn) 47 (120), 2. Vivaan Kapoor 44 (120), 3. Tolga Tuncer (Tur) 35 (120); 8. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 117.

Skeet: 1. Tammaro Cassandro (Ita) 57 (124), 2. Gabriele Rossetti (Ita) 56 (123), 3. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 43 (121); 6. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 16 (121).

Women: Trap: 1. Alessandra Perilli (SMR) 45 (114), 2. Erica Sessa (Ita) 39 (118), 3. Safiye Temizdemir (Tur) 33 (117); 8. Shreyasi Singh 114; 11. Rajeshwari Kumari 102.

Skeet: 1. Samantha Simonton (USA) 56 (124), 2. Diana Bacosi (Ita) 54 (124), 3. Lucie Anastassiou (Fra) 42 (120); 6. Ganemat Sekhon 16 (122); 8. Maheshwari Chauhan 117.

