Shooting | Vijayveer Sidhu clinches gold

Vijayveer Sidhu beat his twin brother Udhayveer Sidhu by one point to clinch the gold in the junior men 25-metre sports pistol event in the 64th National shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.

In the non-Olympic event that featured 189 shooters, World junior champion Vijayveer shot 289 in the first stage and 298 in the second stage. His brother shot 292 and 294 in the two stages.

The results: Junior men: 25m sports pistol: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 587; 2. Udhayveer Sidhu 586; 3. Shiva Narwal 582.