Shooting | Tejaswani, Vijayveer taste success

Crack shots: Vijayveer and Tejaswani with their reward for winning the mixed 25m rapid fire pistol .

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 21:49 IST

Abhidnya-Gurpreet pair finishes second in rapid fire pistol.

There was no dearth of gold and silver for India, but the trap medals continued to elude the host in the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

With only two teams in the 25m rapid fire pistol team event, Tejaswani and Vijayveer Sidhu beat Abhidnya Patil and Gurpreet Singh to claim the gold.

The international federation has introduced a series of team competitions, including mixed events, even though they will not be part of the Olympics.

The lack of entries did not discourage the organisers from conducting these events, if only to gauge their quality and pace of competition.

Pulling ahead

With the addition of gold and silver, India went further ahead of the pack with 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. USA is second with three gold, three silver and a bronze.

Italy won its second gold through its mixed trap team of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazzini who beat Slovak pair of Zuzana Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36. Denmark is the other team to have two gold medals.

Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh did well to make the bronze match, but were beaten 38-35 by Turkey in the single barrel competition.

The other Indian team of Rajeshwari Kumari and Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot 140 in qualification and missed a chance to fight for a medal by one point.

Lakshay was good with 73 out of 75, while Kynan had a 72 in qualification but was not at his best in the bronze match.

The team competition for men and women will provide another opportunity for the host to get its act right in trap on Sunday.

The results: Mixed team: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. India-1 (Tejaswani, Vijayveer Sidhu) 9 (368) 568; 2. India-2 (Abhidnya Patil, Gurpreet Singh) 1 (370) 569.

Trap: 1. Italy (Alesia Iezzi, Valerio Grazini) 39 (145); 2. Slovakia (Zuzana Stefecekova, Adrian Drobny) 36 (143)3; 3. Turkey (Safiye Sariturk, Yavuz Ilnam) 38 (143)2; 4. India-2 (Shreyasi Singh, Kynan Chenai) 35 (141); 6. India-1 (Rajeshwari Kumari, Lakshay Sheoran) 140.