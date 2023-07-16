HamberMenu
Shooting | Sainyam, Shubham Bisla strike gold in Junior World Championship

July 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Sainyam, junior women’s air pistol gold medallist in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Sunday.

Sainyam, junior women’s air pistol gold medallist in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shubham Bisla and Sainyam won the air pistol gold as India started with a bang in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Sunday.

Shubham beat qualification topper Bu Shuaihang of China by a five-point margin, after having shot seven points less than the Chinese in qualification.

Sainyam beat Oh Ye Jin of Korea by 2.6 points for the junior women’s gold. The Korean had shot world record 587 in qualification, but Sainyam who had a modest 576 in qualification was strong in the final right through.

India was on top of the medals table with two gold, while China and Korea followed with a silver and bronze each.

The results: 10m air pistol: Junior men: 1. Shubham Bisla 244.6 (578)); 2. Bu Shuaihang (Chn) 239.6 (585); 3. Kim Kanghyun (Kor) 218.2 (577); 4. Sagar Bhargava 198.2 (575); 5. Amit Sharma 178.5 (576).

Junior women: 1. Sainyam 242.2 (576); 2. Oh Ye Jin (Kor) 239.4 (587 WRJ); 3. Yao Qianxun (Chn) 218.6 (578); 4. Urva Chaudhary 198.1 (576); 12. Kanak 571; 22. Tejaswani 566; 23. Anjali Chaudhary 566; 25. Sanskriti Bana 564.

Related Topics

sports event / world championship / international tournament / South Korea / shooting / sport

