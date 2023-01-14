Palak Gulia takes top spot in air pistol 

January 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Palak Gulia beat Rhythm Sangwan 16-12 to top women’s air pistol in the second National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Palak was consistent right through and on par with 19-year-old Rhythm before pulling through in the climax.

Qutie remarkably, the 49-year-old Padma Devaram competed hard with the youngsters and placed third ahead of qualification topper and the reigning national champion Divya T.S. (586).

Anuradha Devi, Manu Bhaker, Aakanksha Bansal and Ruchita Vinerkar were the others to make it to the second stage.

In men’s air pistol, Arjun Singh Cheema overwhelmed Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 16-6 for the top spot, after qualifying with 583.

Qualification topper Sumit Raman (586) placed fifth behind Ujjawal Malik and Gursewak Singh.

Sharvan Kumar, Varun Tomar and Kethavath Ganesh were the others to make the second stage.

With India opting to skip the World Cup for rifle and pistol in Jakarta, Indonesia, this month, the team for the World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, to be staged from February 17, should be finalised soon.

Meanwhile, the shotgun trials are being held at the Moti Bagh Club in Patiala.

The results:

Air pistol:

Men: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 16 (252.7) 583; 2. Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 6 (250.9) 579; 3. Ujjawal Malik 250.5 (579); 4. Gursewak Singh 250.2 (579).

Junior men: 1. Abhinav Choudhary 17 (252.5) 589; 2. Sahil 5 (254.2) 582; 3. Mohit Singh 251.3 (581); 4. Amit Sharma 250.9 (582).

Women: 1. Palak Gulia 16 (252.7) 575; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 12 (252.8) 576; 3. Padma Devaram 251.2 (578); 4. Divya TS 248.6 (586).

Junior women: 1. Saina Bharwani 16 (250.9) 568; 2. Kanishka Dagar 14 (250.0) 567; 3. Sainyam 247.1 (575); 4. Suruchi 247.0 (571).