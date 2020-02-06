Shooting | Olympic selection trials from Feb. 20

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced Olympics selection trials in rifle, pistol and shotgun for those shooters who do not have the required number of scores to rate them as per the selection policy.

The trials will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from February 20 to 25.

Tejaswini Sawant and Yashaswini Singh Deswal are the only two who have won the Olympic quota and would be subject to these trials, which are basically meant for shooters in the periphery.

Former world champion Tejaswini who won the Olympic quota in rifle 3-position event will require to shoot one trial.

As per the policy, the Olympic quota winners would automatically get selected for the World Cup to be staged in Delhi in March.

In the case of Yashaswini, whose name figures in the list, it has been announced that it would suffice if she shoots the World Cup in Delhi, to render the required number of scores for consideration for Olympic selection.

Sheoran, Swapnil in hunt

Akhil Sheoran and Swapnil Kusale will be shooting the trials in men’s rifle 3-position event in which the Olympic quotas were won by Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

In an event like men’s air pistol, in which Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won two gold medals each in the World Cups last yar, there will be trials for Shahzar Rizvi, Omprakash Mitharval, Arjun Singh Cheema and Ravinder Singh.

Interestingly, even in men’s rapid fire pistol event, in which India has not won an Olympic quota, there will be trials for Gurpreet Singh, Arpit Goel and Bhavesh Shekhawat.

Same is the case in men’s trap in which Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Lakshay Sheoran, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor have been called for trials.

For the first time in 20 years, the Indian trap team has not won an Olympic quota.

There will be trials for women’s trap and skeet as well, even though there is no quota as yet available.

Options open

Since the National federation has the option of swapping some of the Olympic quota places, it has perhaps tried to keep all its options open by getting everyone ready for the Olympic race.

Except for rare instances, the Olympic quota winners have all been pretty strong in holding on to their supremacy with good performances in their events so far.