SHOOTING | NRAI felicitates medal winners from the Hangzhou Asian Games

The Indian contingent is currently training in the capital for the Asian Championship to be staged in Changwon, Korea

October 17, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
The shooters and coaches with mementos in Delhi on Tuesday.

The shooters and coaches with mementos in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) felicitated the medal winners of the Asian Games with mementos at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent is currently training in the capital for the Asian Championship to be staged in Changwon, Korea, from October 22.

Commending the shooters on their best ever performance in the Asian Games, accounting for 22 of the 107 medals the country won in Hangzhou, China, the senior vice-president of NRAI, Kalikesh Singh Deo said, “This is a stepping stone, and greater achievements await our talented shooters.”

Paris Olympic Games unveils ‘joyful’ look for 2024

The Asian championship will offer 24 Olympic quota places for the Paris Games. India has won seven Olympic quotas so far in the World Championships.

India will field a 36-member squad for the Asian championship along with 17 coaches and support staff. The first batch will leave for Korea on Wednesday.

There will be 12 Olympic events, and India can win a maximum of 11 Olympic quotas. The team has already won the maximum possible two Olympic quota in men’s rifle 3-position event through Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran.

Also readHangzhou Asian Games | Indian shooters return with best ever haul of 22 medals

With a country being eligible to win only one Olympic quota in an event in each of the ISSF championships, India will aspire to win one each in the 11 Olympic events that it is eligible to win the quota.

India had fielded 15 shooters for the Tokyo Games, and the effort would be to win more quota this time, despite the newly introduced restriction.

Apart from the men and women, India will also field a 38-member junior squad for the Asian championship. It will have 24 coaches and other support staff. The team will leave for Korea in batches, depending on their events.

