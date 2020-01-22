Shooting | Memorable day for Apruvi and Divyansh

Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar showed their preparedness for the season by winning two gold medals each in the women’s and men’s air rifle events with high scores in the Meyton Cup International shooting championship on Tuesday.

Apurvi was particularly impressive as she shot 251.4 in one final and improved it to 252.8 in the next. She had qualification scores of 630.1 and 631.4.

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil bagged the bronze in the first competition, after being level with Apurvi in qualification with 630.1.

Divyansh shot 249.7 in one final after 628.4 in qualification. In the second competition, he was phenomenal both in qualification and final with scores of 633.9 and 252.5 respectively.

Deepak Kumar, who also has won the Olympic quota like the other three Indian shooters, did well to win two bronze medals.

In men’s air pistol, Sagar won a gold, after shooting a modest 570 in qualification. Among junior men, Kapil Dev won a gold and a silver in air rifle, while Rohit did well to account for another silver.

The results: Men: Air rifle-2: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 252.5 (633.9); 2. Petr Nymbursky (Cze) 250.1 (632.2); 3. Deepak Kumar 228.9 (628.8).

Air rifle-1: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 249.7 (628.4); 2. Dane Sampsonn (Aus) 249.0 (628.3); 3. Deepak Kumar 228.3 (629.4).

Air pistol-2: 1. Sagar 242.8 (570); 2. Jindrich Dubovy (Cze) 240.2 (576); 3. Aleksandar Todorov (Ger) 221.1 (570).

Air pistol-1: 1. Aleksandar Todorov (Ger) 242.9 (577); 2. Jindrich Dubovy (Cze) 239.7 (573); 3. Michael Heise (Ger) 218.7 (579); 4. Vikas Dhama 198.7 (198.7); 5. Sagar 179.5 (578).

Women: Air rifle-2: 1. Apurvi Chandela 252.8 (631.4); 2. Nina Christen (Sui) 251.9 (629.6); 3. Aneta Brabcova (Cze) 230.5 (629.4).

Air rifle-1: Apurvi Chandela 251.4 (630.1); 2. Seonaid Mcinttosh (GBR) 251.2 (629.7); 3. Anjum Moudgil 229.0 (630.1).

Junior men: Air rifle-2: 1. Kapil Dev 248.5 (624.1); 2. Rohit 247.4 (621.7); 3. Stefan Wadlegger (Aut) 226.2 (624.8); 4. Sandeep 205.2 (621.6); 6. Satyajeet Khandil 163.3 (621.1).

Air rifle-1: 1. Alex Hoberg (Aus) 252.3 (627.4); 2. Kapil Dev 250.5 (622.8); 3. Stefan Wadlegger (Aut) 227.6 (625.0).