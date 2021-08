Shooting | Manu Bhaker to spearhead junior women

Aishwary Pratap makes the 50-metre rifle 3-position squad

Olympian Manu Bhaker will spearhead the junior women’s team, competing in the air pistol and sports pistol events, in the Junior World Championship to be held in Lima, Peru, from September 27 to October 10.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has made it to the team in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event.

The team will also include three prominent rapid fire pistol shooters Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu.

Since the ISSF allows six shooters in an event, subject to the condition that two belong to the youth category, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) tried to enter all the deserving candidates.

The team: Junior men: 50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Sanskar Havelia.

50m rifle prone: Sanskar Havelia, Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu, Nitish Kumar.

10m air rifle: Paarth Makhija, Rajpreet Singh, Dhanush Srikanth, Srinjoy Datta, Rudranksh Patil, Yash Vardhan.

25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Udhayveer Sidhu, Harshwardhan Yadav, Agneya Kaushik.

25m standard pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Harsh Gupta, Udhayveer Sidhu, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Sahil Dudhane,, Mahesh Pashupathy.

50m free pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Nikhil Chandila, Ajinkya Chavan, Shaurya Sarin, Arjun Chillar, Abhimanyu Yadav.

10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Naveen, Shiva Narwal,Vijayveer Sidhu, Mohit Bhati, Parmod.

Trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Bakhtyar Uddin Mohammad Muzahid Malek, Shardul Vihan, Shapath Bhardwaj, Aakash Khushwaha, Aryavansh Tyagi.

Skeet: Abhay Singh Sekhon, Ayush Rudraraju, Rajveer Singh Gill, Bhavtegh Singh Gill.

Double trap: Sehajpreet Singh, Vinay Pratap Singh, Mayank Shokeen.

Junior women: 50m rifle 3-position: Ayushi Podder, Nischal, Prasiddhi Mahant, Manisi Kathait.

50m rifle prone: Ashi Chouksy, Sift Kaur Samra, Nischal.

10m air rifle: Zeena Khitta, Atmika Gupta, Nisha Kanwar, Mehuli Ghosh,, Khyati Chaudhary, Ramita.

25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, Tejaswani, Niveditha Nair, Khushkeerat Kaur Sandhu.

25m standard pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Tejaswani, Niveditha Nair, Tanu Rawal, Naamya Kapoor, Anushka Madan.

50m free pistol: Shikha Narwal, Esha Singh, Navdeep Kaur, Tanu Rawal, Tiyana Phogat, Aadhya Tayal.

10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Shikha Narwal, Rhythm Sangwan, Aadhya Tayal, Esha Singh, Priya Muralidhar.

Trap: Sabeera Haris, Aadya Tripathi, Kirti Gupta, Divya Ssingh, Preeti Rajak, Aashima Khanna.

Skeet: Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon., Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, Zahra Deesawala, Sanjana Sood.

Double trap: Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor, Manvi Soni, Hitasha.