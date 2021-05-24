Shooting | Elavenil Valarivan puts up big score

Elavenil Valarivan.

NEW DELHI

24 May 2021

The reigning World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan gave a glimpse of her readiness to shoot big scores in women’s air rifle with a tally of 630.4 in the MQS section of the European championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday.

With the Indian Olympic team based in Zagreb in preparation for the Olympics, the team chose to utilise the European championship to have a taste of competition, even though the Indian shooters would not be eligible to contest the finals and shoot for medals.

The 21-year-old Elavenil, who had won gold in the World Cup Final in China and the World Cup in Brazil in 2019, had a series of 106.0, 105.2, 103.8, 104.6, 105.8, 105.0.

Elavenil was 0.4 point short of the topper in the regular event, Ziva Dvorsak of Slovenia.

Apurvi shoots 627.8

Former world No. 1 and world record holder, Apurvi Chandela, who had also won two World Cup gold medals in 2019, before the world was gripped by the pandemic, returned a score of 627.8 as her series ranged from 103.4 to 105.6.

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil shot 624.7 as her scores dipped in the third and sixth series.

Modest show

In men’s air rifle, Divyansh Singh Panwar (628.1), Deepak Kumar (627.4) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (625.0) had a modest performance. Sheng Lihao of China topped among the MQS shooters with 30.5.

In the regular event, Vladimir Maslennikov of Russia was the topper with 631.8.