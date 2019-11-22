Other Sports

Shooting | Double for Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar

Coach Jaspal Rana with air pistol gold medallist Manu Bhaker.

Coach Jaspal Rana with air pistol gold medallist Manu Bhaker.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India finishes on top of the heap.

Indian shooters wound up their brilliant show in the World Cup Final here clinching a bunch of medals, including golds in the rifle and pistol mixed team competitions, on Friday.

Manu Bhaker, who had won the women’s pistol gold, partnered Russian Artem Chernousov to the mixed air pistol gold, in the President’s trophy competition.

It was an incredible show of domination by Manu, who had won all four World Cup mixed gold medals with Saurabh Chaudhary. She had also won the Asian championship gold with Abhishek Verma.

Manu and Chernousov beat Saurabh Chaudhary and Anna Korakaki of Greece 17-15. Shahzar Rizvi won the bronze.

In mixed air rifle, Divyansh Sing Panwar won gold with Snjezana Pejcic of Croatia beating Apurvi Chandela and Zhang Changhong of China 16-14.

Divyansh had also won the individual gold earlier in men’s air rifle.

Since it was an international mixed competition, the medals did not count in the overall tally. That did not stop India from topping the medals table with three golds.

China finished second with two golds, a silver and a bronze.

