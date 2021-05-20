Other Sports

Shooting coach Monali passes away

In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.

She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister. Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 but was discharged, only to get re-admitted to treat mucormycosis.

A few hours before her death, her father Manohar Gorhe too succumbed to COVID-19.

Monali was the coach of the pistol core group.

She had also served as the national coach of the Sri Lankan shooting team. She had set up a shooting coaching centre called Excel Shooting in Nashik, where she was training hundreds of students in Maharashtra.

The NRAI mourned Monali and her father’s death.

