Shooter Esha ‘highly satisfied’ with her performance

October 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Shooter Esha Singh with Asian Games medal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Asian Games multiple medallist shooter Esha Singh said her “highly satisfying” performance winning a gold and three silver which should only let her look far beyond in terms of her capabilities as she embarks on the journey to book a slot for the Paris Olympics next year.

“My coach Ved Prakash sir made a few technical changes during my training before the Asian Games which really helped me a lot,” said Esha, who dedicated her medals to the coach, on arrival back home here on Tuesday.

“Well, it is a different kind of experience in the Asian Games and the competition was very tough obviously, especially from the Chinese and the Koreans. I am glad that I could put up such a show ,” she said.

“Honestly, I was never targetting any medal but the focus as always has been on the process. It was great everything fell in place,” Esha said.

“Personally, the 25 m pistol individual silver was very special for the way I showed my temperament and came back strongly,” she said.

“I don’t think there will be any pressure as I look to realise another dream of winning an Olympics medal. I will continue to work hard to realise that goal too,” Esha said.

“The Asiad was very well organised and it was a different kind of experience,” she said.

“It has been hectic for the last few days and today back home there were felicitations by the Telangana minister Mr. Malla Reddy. I just want to relax now, have biryani cooked by my mom,” said a smiling Esha.

Her next major assignment is the Asian Championship in Korea next month and she will be joining the national camp again in a few days.

