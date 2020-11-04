Shooting | Anjum Moudgil enjoying her training and painting

Markswoman has raised funds to help those in need during the lockdown

Back to the training camp after enduring months of uncertainty following the pandemic, shooter Anjum Moudgil has been combining diligent practice and spreading happiness.

“It feels good to be back with the team and have good training at a proper range with coaches,” said Anjum.

She had been training at home during the lockdown, before resuming training at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad in a bio-bubble atmosphere.

“I did train in Chandigarh, but the 50-metre training was not going well, as there was no proper range. Otherwise, it was good to be training for the 10-metre. I enjoyed the fitness sessions,” recalled Anjum.

The first Indian shooter to get a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics, with the World Championship silver medal in 2018, Anjum was happy to have utilised the time well during the last six months.

“I did painting, did online courses, fitness and various other stuff with family.”

Anjum had sold some of her paintings to raise funds to aid the temporary support staff at the Tughlakabad range during the lockdown.

She is now painting face masks with apt messages for fellow shooters. One of her masks reads ‘Yell and break things’.

It beautifully captures the essence of shotgun shooting in which the shooter calls for the bird in a voice activated system and fires at the clay targets.

With good training and guidance, Anjum believes that there would be competitions soon to put the shooters in the right mould in preparation for Tokyo.

There will be a break for Deepavali before the shooters assemble again for a second stint.