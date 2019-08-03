Shooting: Adarsh backs promise with performance

Mastering the 4-second series is the key to glory in rapid fire pistol. Vijay Kumar had shown the way by winning the London Olympic silver in 2012. In the last Olympics in Rio, Gurpreet Singh had shot 581 for the seventh place, as he missed the final by two points.

Young Adarsh Singh, the reigning national champion, gave further hints about the bright prospects for India in the event, as he won both the men’s and junior gold in the 12th Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters shooting championship which concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

After stumbling to an indifferent start in the final, when the first series fetched him one out of five, Adarsh strengthened his hold over the pistol by shooting only in the range of 3-5 in the rest of the competition, in the men’s and junior sections put together.

With each shot of 9.4 or more getting one point, and zero otherwise, it was accuracy with speed, as five targets had to be hit in one fluent motion within four seconds. Timing is the key, and the staccato shots, fired with a mesmerising rhythm hinted at the boy’s command.

Army’s Gurmeet Singh matched the Haryana lad shot for shot in the second half of the men’s final, but Adarsh had established a one-point lead by then.

Former secretary-general of NRAI, Baljit Singh Sethi, presented the medals. The championship is being held in the memory of Sardar Sajjan Sethi, the father of Baljit Sethi and the first administrator of the shooting range.

The results: 25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Adarsh Singh 27 (584); 2. Gurmeet Singh 26 (575); 3. Anhad Jawanda 22 (575); Juniors: 1. Adarsh 30 (584); 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 27 (572); 3. Ayush Sangwan 21 (569).