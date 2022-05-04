Shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker for Junior World Cup

The Indian team will also have several other accomplished shooters for the Junior Shooting World Cup in Suhl, Germany

Two of the best shooters in the country, Olympians Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will be back to the basics when they compete in the Junior World Cup scheduled to be staged in Suhl, Germany, from May 9 to 20.

The 51-member Indian team will also have other accomplished shooters like Anish Bhanwala, Naamya Kapoor, Vivaan Kapoor, Udhayveer Sidhu, Vijayveer Sidhu, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.

Interestingly, the Nationall Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had restricted the participation of a shooter to only two World Cups in a season, with its new policy.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that it would be taking care of the expenses of 14 shooters who would be competing in the non-Olympic events. The Union Government, through the Sports Authority of India (SAI) would be funding the expenses of the 37 shooters competing in the Olympic events.

The secretary general of the NRAI, Sultan Singh emphasised that it was important to back the young shooters in non-Olympic events and give them quality exposure.

The non-Olympic events are still part of the schedule in the World Championship and Asian Games.

The Indian contingent will also have 15-member support staff, including coaches, physios and trainers.