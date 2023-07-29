Shooters Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan win gold in World University Games

July 29, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Young Olympians Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan helped the Indian team to three gold medals between them at the shooting range of the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

Both qualified for the final with ease and without excitement, but beat the qualification toppers for the individual gold medals.

Meanwhile, Pragati and Aman Saini entered the compound mixed team event final to ensure another archery medal for India in the event. The second-seeded Indian pair received a first-round bye and beat France 153-151 and host China 152-151 to set up a summit clash with top-seeded Korea on Sunday. Other Indian archers disappointed by crashing out before the medal rounds.

Manu shot 239.77 in the women’s air pistol final and beat Sara Fabian of Hungary by 4.4 points. Manu, along with Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal who was placed fourth and Abhidnya Patil also captured the team gold, three points ahead of China.

Elavenil was robust in women’s air rifle qualification with 630.0 and the former world No.1 asserted her class in the final with 252.5, beating Mary Tucker of USA by 2.1 points. There was no scope for a team medal as Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik placed 26th and 45th respectively.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 239.7 (570); 2. Sara Fabian (Hun) 235.3 (579); 3. Yu-Ju Chen (Tpe) 215.0 (569); 4. Yashaswini Deswal 193.5 (577); 13. Abhidnya Patil 567.

Team: 1. India (Abhidnya, Yashaswini, Manu) 1714; 2. China 1711; 3. Iran 1707.

10m air rifle:Women: 1. Elavenil Valarivan 252.5 (630.0); 2. Mary Tucker (USA) 250.4 (631.2); 3. Xing Hang (Chn) 229.3 (630.3); 26. Ayushi Podder 625.3; 45. Manini Kaushik 620.6.

Team: 1. Korea 1883.0; 2. Hungary 1882.2; 3. China 1880.8; 8. India (Elavenil, Ayushi, Manini) 1875.9.