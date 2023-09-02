HamberMenu
Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi makes team for Asian Championship

September 02, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Shriyanka Sadangi got into both the air rifle and rifle 3-position events for the Asian Championship to be staged in Changwon, Korea, from October 22 to November 2.

The championship will offer 24 Olympic quota places, two each in the 12 events for men and women.

With Mehuli Ghosh and Sift Kaur Samra winning the Olympic quota in air rifle and rifle 3-position events in the World Championship, Shriyanka graduated into the national team with the fourth rank after the selection trials.

The Olympic quota winners have also been kept in the team as the fourth members under the ranking points only option, to help them gain more competitive exposure in the run-up to the Paris Games.

The results:

Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Patil; Ramita Jindal, Tilottama Sen, Shriyanka Sadangi, Mehuli Ghosh.

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran; Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Ayushi Podder, Sift Kaur Samra.

Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Kunal Rana; Surbhi Rao, Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan.

Rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh.

25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker.

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu; Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura; Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore.

