‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro tests COVID-19 positive

Octogenarian Chandro Tomar, nicknamed “Shooter Dadi”, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development. Chandro was above 60 when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many National competitions.

She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

She took part in several competitions along with sister Prakashi, also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world.