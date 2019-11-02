Shivani lands a three-year sponsorship deal

It was an evening to remember for the seven-year-old archer Ch. Dolly Shivani, who recently set an Asian and world record in recurve bow event in Vijayawada, when the reigning world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu walked across to greet her and also when M.K.V. Rao, chairman of Kakinada Sea Ports, announced a three-year sponsorship deal.

“We decided to sponsor this exciting young talent for the next three years, spending roughly about ₹15 lakhs per annum. Essentially, we will take care of her tournament-cum-exposure trips abroad,” Rao told the select media gathering on Saturday.

“It has been our endeavour to sponsor any exciting young talent and this is just the beginning. We are open to take care of genuine, performing young talent in any discipline,” Rao said.

Sindhu said she is excited to see such a young talent in sports. “I think she is getting this kind of support at the right time and this should augur well as she embarks on a demanding journey,” she said.

“These kind of sponsorships mean a lot and I sincerely appreciate Rao and V. Chamundeswarnath (Telangana Badminton Association vice-president) for initiating this gesture and hope Shivani will go on to bring more laurels at the highest level,” Sindhu said.

Shivani, who is too young to respond to the deal, just smiled. Her father-cum-coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana said the sponsorship should help her get international experience starting with the Asian under-12 championships in Macau and the US International early next year.

“The target is to eye a medal in the 2024 Olympics but before that making an impact in the Youth Olympics and the Asian Games would be the immediate goals. To achieve this, we are planning to send her to Korea for training programme,” Satyanarayana said.

India’s chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand said these are inspirational gestures which should make many young talent dream big and work hard.

“If the results are there, there will be many like Rao and Chamundi to help these young sporting talent.”