Sarabjot Singh wins gold in Munich World Cup

Sarabjot Singh shot the air pistol gold, defeating Bu Shuaihang of China by 0.2 point in the World Cup in Munich on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old Sarabjot had topped qualification earlier with 588. It was the second individual gold for Sarabjot in a World Cup after the one in Bhopal last year.

In women’s air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan shot 575 for the 17th spot, while Surbhi Rao (569) was placed 45th. Manu Bhaker opted to skip the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra shot 593 to make the final. Ashi Chouksey shot 590 but missed the title clash by three points and was placed 19th, while Anjum Moudgil was 26th with a score of 589.

Nischal shot 588 in the RPO section.

Sarabjot’s gold placed India joint third with Serbia in the medals table behind China and France.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 242.7 (588); 2. Bu Shuaihang (Chn) 242.5 (587); 3. Robin Walter (Ger) 220.0 (586); 10. Arjun Singh Cheema 582; 11. Varun Tomar 582.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.