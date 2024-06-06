GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sarabjot Singh wins gold in Munich World Cup

Updated - June 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 07:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
On target: Sarabjot clinched his second individual gold in a World Cup.

On target: Sarabjot clinched his second individual gold in a World Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sarabjot Singh shot the air pistol gold, defeating Bu Shuaihang of China by 0.2 point in the World Cup in Munich on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Sarabjot had topped qualification earlier with 588. It was the second individual gold for Sarabjot in a World Cup after the one in Bhopal last year.

In women’s air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan shot 575 for the 17th spot, while Surbhi Rao (569) was placed 45th. Manu Bhaker opted to skip the event.

In the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra shot 593 to make the final. Ashi Chouksey shot 590 but missed the title clash by three points and was placed 19th, while Anjum Moudgil was 26th with a score of 589.

Nischal shot 588 in the RPO section.

Sarabjot’s gold placed India joint third with Serbia in the medals table behind China and France.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 242.7 (588); 2. Bu Shuaihang (Chn) 242.5 (587); 3. Robin Walter (Ger) 220.0 (586); 10. Arjun Singh Cheema 582; 11. Varun Tomar 582.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.