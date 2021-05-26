Sheuli wins silver in World juniors

Sets three new National records enroute to his first big medal

Achinta Sheuli smashed three National records as he took the silver medal in the men’s 73kg category at the World junior weightlifting championships here on Wednesday.

Sheuli created new National records of 141kg in snatch (old: 140kg, N. Ajith, 2020, National championships, Kolkata), 172kg in clean and jerk (old: 170kg, Sheuli, 2019, Asian junior championships, Pyongyang) and 313kg in total (old: 310kg, Ajith, 2020, National championships, Kolkata).

Sheuli’s previous overall personal best was 309kg, achieved in the Asian championships at the same venue last month.

The 19-year-old began with 137kg in snatch, failed to lift 141kg in his second attempt before doing it in his third. In clean and jerk, he lifted 166kg, 169kg and 172kg in three successful attempts to finish second.

Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia totalled 349kg to win gold.

Targets CWG

“It feels good to get a medal. I will go back and train as my next target is to qualify and do well in the Commonwealth Games next year,” Howrah boy Sheuli told The Hindu about his first big medal.

“I will just follow the coaches’ advice and try to improve as much as I can,” Sheuli said.