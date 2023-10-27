Shen on top in men’s elite downhill event

October 27, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

Cyclists from Chinese Taipei were at home on the rocky terrain as they zipped past their rivals to win the gold medals in elite men and junior men sections respectively in the downhill event of the 28th Asian Mountain Bike championships on Friday.

In the absence of riders from China, Shen Shan Chiang proved to be a cut above the rest as he easily negotiated the narrow 1.2 km route, strewn with boulders and bunkers, to clock 02.20.102s for the gold in the men’s elite race.

Thailand’s Methasit Boonsane and Rendy Varera Sanjaya of Indonesia came second and third. India’s Taitus Marak finished seventh in the event which had a total of 17 riders.

Vipavee Deekaballes of Thailand won the women’s elite event in 2:43.061 seconds ahead of Indonesia’s Miatul Khaqimah and Riskaa Amelia Agustina. India’s Haomom Urbashi came fifth while Anissa Lamere finished seventh.

Tzi Chi Lu continued the dominance of Chinese Taipei in the men’s junior section, while Nilna Ningtias won the women’s junior race

The results (Downhill): Men: Elite: 1. Shen Shan Chiang (Tpe) 02.20.102, 2. Methasit Boonsane (Tha) 02.22.213, 3. Rendy Varera Sanjaya (Ina) 02.22.727.

Junior: 1. Tzu Chi Liu (Tpe) 02.41.163, 2. Tengku Mukriz Mansor (Mal) 03.02.180, 3. Tuvshinbaatar Ganbat (Mon) 03.20.854.

Women: Elite: 1. Vipavee Deekaballes (Tha) 02.43.061, 2. Milatul Khaqimah (Ina) 02.49.061, 3. Riskaa Amelia Agustina (Ina) 02.50.117.

Junior: 1. Nilna Murni Ningtias (Ina) 03.10.867, 2. Yi Shal Lee (Tha) 03.31.189, 3. Makpal Bulebaeva (Uzb) 04.26..824.