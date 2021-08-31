Sheikh holds on to the lead in Indian online carrom challenge

Rashmi Kumari stays ahead in the women’s section

Mohammed Sheikh was unable to capture the magic of the first round, yet stayed in the lead with a cumulative score of 32 points after two rounds of the Champions league in the Indian online carrom challenge organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF).

After a spectacular performance in the opening round when he had three points thanks to an universal slam and a white slam, Mohammed Sheikh compiled a score of 29 points in clearing the eight boards in the second round, and had a white slam to show for his class.

Abdul Rahman (33) followed one point behind the leader, while Riyaz Akbar Ali (47), Mohd. Ghufran (48), Mohd. Arif (50), K. Srinivas (52), Yogesh Dhongade (53) and Vikas Dharia (56) were trying to bridge the gap at the top so as to make the semifinals after four rounds.

The reigning World champion Prashant More was in the 16th spot with 75 points, while the former World champion Yogesh Pardeshi was in the 11th spot with 65 points.

In the women’s section, Rashmi Kumari continued to retain the lead with 64 points. She was followed by Nidhi Gupta (83), S. Shainy (84), S. Appoorwa (85), Aakanksha Kadam (90), Naga Jothi (95), Deepa Naik (95) in the race for the knockout stage.