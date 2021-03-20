Sharath-Manika pair makes it to Olympics

Top show: A. Sharath and Manika Batra proved that they are right up there among the best in mixed doubles.

MUMBAI

20 March 2021 21:39 IST

Overcomes the Korean duo of Lee and Jeon in mixed doubles final

Indian table tennis contingent’s Olympic qualification campaign saw a fitting end on Saturday with A. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra stunning the World No. 5 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in Doha, Qatar, to seal the mixed doubles spot at Tokyo.

Sharath and Manika, who had qualified for singles earlier in the week, along with G. Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee, came back after losing the first two games against the Koreans to script a hard-fought 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11, 11-8 win in 56 minutes in the final of the mixed doubles event. Only the winning pair was to qualify for the Olympic.

“Yes, now we have proven that we are right up there among the top pairs in the world, but honestly, it was an extremely difficult task to overcome the Korean pair,” an elated Sharath told The Hindu after the match.

“I was watching their videos and just couldn’t figure out how to plan. In the morning, all I told Manika was to enter with an open mind and see how it goes.”

Manika credited “Sharath bhaiya” for “grooming her into confidence” and also underlined her training regime in Pune over the last few months.

“I had worked really hard in Pune. All of it could be brought to table and [it] helped me keep calm when we were down (0-2) and elevate my game for the occasion,” Manika said.