Asian Olympic qualifiers | Sharath & Manika in final

DOHA

20 March 2021 02:41 IST

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are one win away from securing a mixed doubles berth for the Tokyo Games following a 12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 13-11 win over Singapore’s Koen Pang Yew En and Ye Lin in the semifinals of the Asian qualifiers on Friday.

The Indians will take on top-seeded Korean pair of Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee in the final on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising