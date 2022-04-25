Sharath Kamal wins record-extending 10th National TT singles title

Akula Sreeja claims her maiden singles crown and also takes honours in doubles

Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja proudly display their reward for being the best on show. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

It was the turn of the star veteran and a newbie to bag the crowns in the senior National table tennis championships here on Monday.

PSPB’s Sharath Kamal bagged his 10th title and Akula Sreeja of RBI her maiden crown, defeating G. Sathiyan (PSPB) and Mouma Das (PSPB) in the men’s and women’s finals respectively.

After overcoming Sathiyan 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6, Sharath quickly congratulated one and all and ran halfway around the stadium. He was congratulated by a few officials as the entire crowd rose in unison to cheer the champion.

Sreeja’s 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6 victory over five-time champion Mouma Das proved that she has overcome the shackles and fear of Nationals in all categories and has now come of her own.

Scaling Everest

Speaking to The Hindu, Sharath said: “Winning the 10th title is like reaching the top of Mount Everest. I am sure someone will beat my mark as records are meant to be broken.”

“I would like to dedicate the Trophy to D. Vishwa”, added Sharath.

The 39-year-old also expressed his wish to win the team and doubles gold with Sathiyan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Sharath said that he had given a proposal to the CoA for him and the Indian teams to train in Europe — either with the German, French or the Portuguese National team ahead of the CWG.

The 23-year-old Sreeja, who claimed a double, said: “I have always not done well in all the Nationals across age categories. This time I was focussed and was prepared for long pushes of Mouma and did what my coach (Somnath Ghosh) suggested,” said Sreeja.

Remembering Vishwa

A special award in memory of the late paddler D. Vishwa was given to 19-year-old Diya Chitale of Maharashtra. Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, gave away the prizes.

Meanwhile, Gita Mittal, chairperson of Committee of Administrators, announced that the National junior & youth championships would be held in Alappuzha from June 17 to 23.

The results (finals): Men: Sharath Kamal (PSPB) bt G. Sathiyan (PSPB) 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6.

Doubles: Sourav Saha & Do Rosario Wesley (Har) bt Soumyajit Ghosh & Jubin Kumar (Har) 11-5, 4-11,11-9, 7-11, 11-8.

Women: Akula Sreeja (RBI) bt Mouma Das (PSPB) 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6.

Doubles: Akula Sreeja & Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) bt Prapti Sen & Takeme Sarkar (RBI) 3-11, 11-9, 11-5, 12-10.

Mixed doubles: Akash Pal & Prapti Sen (RSPB) bt Soumyajit Ghosh & Suhana Saini (Har) 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7.