Sharath Kamal hopes for a miracle

A. Sharath Kamal, the torchbearer of Indian table tennis for almost a decade, will be hoping to pull off a couple of upsets during the league stage of the ITTF Asian Cup at The Arena by Transstadia here on Friday. Despite being placed in a tough group, Sharath has the additional motivation to stun higher ranked players: a top-two finish in the group will assure him of a direct entry for the next month’s World Cup.

Moreover, a quarterfinal berth in a field that includes the defending world champion Fan Zhengdong of China and three other top-10 players in the world will also help Sharath to his next big target of breaking into the top-30 rankings.

“That is the only target (top 30 in the world) that I haven’t reached until now. That is what is keeping me motivated,” Sharath said.

“I just like to play. Of course there is lot of pressure. There are a lot of expectations and lot of family sacrifices. It is not very easy. The result is just the tip of the iceberg. What goes through behind, the sacrifices, are not seen.”

Sharath would also hope to repeat his 2015 heroics in Jaipur. When the last time India hosted the event, the aggressive paddler finished sixth, his best in the tournament so far. He will bank on the locals to turn up in numbers to support him and Harmeet Desai, the Gujarati paddler who will feature in the qualification group.

“Looking forward to home crowd support,” he said. “Playing in India is always been nice. I have always performed well at home. I hope this time also I perform well.”