Sharath credits German stint for upswing

India’s top-ranked paddler Sharath Kamal said training in Germany with four different clubs in the top division of the Bundesliga from 2010 to 2016 was the best phase of his career as his ranking and game improved many-fold.

Speaking to coaches from Sports Authority of India and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) panel on Saturday in the ‘Online Coach Development Programme, where he shared his experiences of playing on the European circuit, the 37-year-old said his stint in Germany helped his career take an upswing (after a mild slump in 2011-12).

Surge in graph

“I stayed in Germany and came to India only for a few National tournaments. At that time, my graph went up and having played in Europe [in Sweden, Spain and Germany], there was an overall development in my game,” Sharath said.

On European clubs, the 2006 Commonwealth Games singles champion said, “The coaches are very professional. They treat everyone as equals. They didn’t see me as one who is training here [and will go on] to beat them. In Europe, if they hire a player, they ensure he improves as much as their countrymen do.”

Sharath said everything is systematic [in Europe]. “Our season starts at the end of July and ends in September whereas they have round-the-year competition in different divisions.

“There is constant match practice, you get to play with different players with different styles. The infrastructure and ecosystem are top-class. And their calendar is out much in advance.”

Professional

In India, things started to change only after the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said Sharath, ranked 31 in the world. “It all became professional in 2008 when a lot of people [support staff] started working for an athlete.”

On how Indian coaches could achieve global standards, he said, “We have the talent but not the right exposure.

“What Indian players get, the same thing should happen to [our] coaches.”