Sharath and Manika lose

Sports Bureau TUNIS 27 October 2021 23:07 IST
Updated: 27 October 2021 23:07 IST

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bowed out in the first round of World Table Tennis Contender Tunis on Wednesday.

While Sharath lost to to Vitor Ishiy of Brazil, Manika was outplayed by Germany's Nina Mittelham.

The results:

Men (round-of-32): Vitor Ishiy (Bra) bt Sharath Kamal 5-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10.

Doubles (round-of-16): G. Sathiyan & Harmeet Desai bt Kilian Ort & Tobias Hippler (Ger) 15-13, 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10; Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar bt Alexander Chen & David Serdaroglu (Aut) 12-10, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5.

Women (round-of-32): Nina Mittelham (Ger) bt Manika Batra 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-3.

